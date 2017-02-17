MCISD to begin installing surveillanc...

MCISD to begin installing surveillance cameras in some classrooms

Friday Feb 10

Mission Consolidated Independent School District board of trustee members are being asked to consider spending approximately $600,000 to place video and audio recording devices in some classrooms where students receive special education instruction with about a third of that amount already approved. In addition, board members are considering a proposal to put live video streaming on some district school buses.

