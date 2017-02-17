MCISD to begin installing surveillance cameras in some classrooms
Mission Consolidated Independent School District board of trustee members are being asked to consider spending approximately $600,000 to place video and audio recording devices in some classrooms where students receive special education instruction with about a third of that amount already approved. In addition, board members are considering a proposal to put live video streaming on some district school buses.
