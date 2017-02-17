Man charged after video shows him dragging dog behind scooter
Police in Mission, Texas, arrested a 59-year-old man after video showed him dragging a dog by its neck behind his motorized scooter. Mario Cardona, 59, is charged with animal cruelty for dragging a dog by its neck behind his motorized scooter.
