Man charged after dragging dog with wheelchair

Tuesday Feb 21

MISSION, TX Police arrested a man after he was allegedly seen dragging his German shepherd by a leash behind his motorized wheelchair. Melissa Torrez was leaving her home Wednesday when she spotted her neighbor committing what she says was an act of animal cruelty.

