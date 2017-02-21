Low-income housing project in Mission

Mission's city council has taken steps paving the way for an Austin-based developer to increase the number of rent-subsidized apartments in the city. As it stands now there is an 18-month to two-year wait for one of the approximately 1,000 subsidized housing units managed by the Mission Housing Authority, said Jaime Ayala, the authority's deputy executive director.

