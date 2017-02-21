Low-income housing project in Mission
Mission's city council has taken steps paving the way for an Austin-based developer to increase the number of rent-subsidized apartments in the city. As it stands now there is an 18-month to two-year wait for one of the approximately 1,000 subsidized housing units managed by the Mission Housing Authority, said Jaime Ayala, the authority's deputy executive director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|15 min
|Alien Touch
|27
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|Feb 11
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC