Fiery crash kills one person after tractor-trailer plummets...
The DPS has confirmed one person is dead after a semi tractor-trailer plummeted into an overpass bridge and caught fire at I-40 and Bushland. At approximately 9:30 a.m., Arnold Delarosa, 48, of Mission, Texas, was driving a semi, loaded with truck tires, east on the I-40 bridge approximately five miles west of Amarillo.
