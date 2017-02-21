County program to assist small-city entrepreneurs
The Enterprise Fund will mirror Mission's Ruby Red Venture program, which helps people get their businesses off the ground by providing training and financial support to economically challenged businesses. "We didn't want to recreate the wheel," county executive director Bobby Villarreal told commissioners last month.
