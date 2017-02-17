Cornyn brings delegation from Washing...

Cornyn brings delegation from Washington to RGV

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

U. S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX, talks with the media, along with, left to right, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, U.S. Representative John Carter, R-TX, U.S. Representative Mike Conaway, R-TX, and U.S Representative David Rouzer, R-NC, before touring the Rio Grande at Anzalduas Park February 20, 2017 in Mission. photo by Joel Martinez/jmartinez@monitor.com U. S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX, looks through a window on a boat while touring the Rio Grande with the U.S. Bordor Patrol at Anzalduas Park February 20, 2017 in Mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun Soiled pharts 1,120
Mechanic in mission Feb 15 Odessa 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb 13 Jeff 51
Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15) Feb 11 Marcos 2
News Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ... Feb 7 Janet 1
Tanari Angel Martinez? Jan 31 Theminpin 1
News Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church Jan 31 Dee Lopez 1
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,687 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC