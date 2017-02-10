Candidate announcement deadline

Candidate announcement deadline

The Progress Times deadline to accept candidate announcements for the upcoming May 6 election is Friday, March 10. Announcements received after this date must be run as paid advertising. Candidates may submit their announcements by email to news@progresstimes.net or deliver them to the Progress Times office at 1217 N. Conway Ave., Mission.

Mission, TX

