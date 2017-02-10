Candidate announcement deadline
The Progress Times deadline to accept candidate announcements for the upcoming May 6 election is Friday, March 10. Announcements received after this date must be run as paid advertising. Candidates may submit their announcements by email to news@progresstimes.net or deliver them to the Progress Times office at 1217 N. Conway Ave., Mission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|18 hr
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
|Tanari Angel Martinez?
|Jan 31
|Theminpin
|1
|Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church
|Jan 31
|Dee Lopez
|1
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec '16
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Guy, Bi-curious (Jan '15)
|Jul '16
|New_Guy27
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC