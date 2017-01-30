Twitter Reacts to Live PD Showing Undocumented Immigrants Busted Crossing Border on Live TV
LivePD , hosted by Mediaite founder Dan Abrams , undocumented immigrants were busted crossing the border live on the air by police in the border town of Mission, Texas. The police officers asked the apprehended immigrants, who told the officers they came from Honduras and El Salvador, to remove their shoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec '16
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Idk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC