Twitter Reacts to Live PD Showing Und...

Twitter Reacts to Live PD Showing Undocumented Immigrants Busted Crossing Border on Live TV

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Mediaite.com

LivePD , hosted by Mediaite founder Dan Abrams , undocumented immigrants were busted crossing the border live on the air by police in the border town of Mission, Texas. The police officers asked the apprehended immigrants, who told the officers they came from Honduras and El Salvador, to remove their shoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
News Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ... Jan 24 santo 2
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 20 Wildchild 4
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan 1 John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec '16 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec '16 Idk 2
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,323 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC