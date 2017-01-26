Texas Citrus Fiesta crowns new king
MISSION,Tx- Dale Murden is crowned King Citrus during the 80th Annual Queen Citrianna Pagent Thursday Jan.26, 2017. Photo by Delcia Lopez MISSION,Tx- Victoria Gonzalez Princess of Lemon Blossom waits to take the stage during the Queen Citrianna 80th Anniversary Annual Pagent and Fiesta at Mission High Neuhaus GymnasiumThursday Jan.26,2017.
