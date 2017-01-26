Texas Citrus Fiesta crowns new king
The bright lights of the Mission High School gymnasium shone down on Dale Murden as he was named King Citrus for the 80th annual Texas Citrus Fiesta on Thursday night. Murden, 54, did the traditional long walk toward the stage to receive his crown as an announcer listed off his accomplishments and his ties to the citrus industry.
