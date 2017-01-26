TCF 80th Annual Parade of Oranges just around the corner
We here at the Progress Times know the Texas Citrus Fiesta is is always a yearly highlight for the City of Mission. All of us here will be at the parade for coverage of all the TCF events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|LuftPharts
|1,066
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Tue
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Idk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC