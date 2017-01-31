Suspect formally charged in H-E-B shooting

A man accused of killing a coworker and seriously injuring three others during a shooting late last year was formally arraigned in state District Court. Raul Lopez Saenz, who had worked at the H-E-B at Goodwin Road and U.S. Expressway 83 in Palmview for more than a couple years, stood before state District Judge Rodolfo "Rudy" Delgado.

