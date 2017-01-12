Mission Police Seeks Public's Help to...

Mission Police Seeks Public's Help to Solve Car Break-In, Home Invasion Cases

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRGV

MISSION Authorities are investigating a series of car break-ins and home invasions in the city of Mission over the last five months. Authorities said four cars were broken into in Mission this past weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr PLZphartMOR 1,035
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
the red door club (Mar '13) Jan 1 SilverWings 43
Lost Pets New Years Eve Jan 1 John 1
Ralph Soto !!!! Dec 27 Usedtodatehim 1
Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16) Dec 26 Idk 2
Mezzanine police beating Dec 19 Peppa23 1
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,397 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC