Middlelands Announces Lineup For Inau...

Middlelands Announces Lineup For Inaugural Festival

Wednesday Jan 11

One of the new festivals on the scene in 2017 is Middlelands , which will be presented by industry veterans Insomniac and C3 Presents . Today, organizers have revealed the lineup for the inaugural Middlelands, which will take place May 5 - 7 at Texas Renaissance Festival Fair Grounds in Todd Mission, Texas.

