Man suffers apparent seizure before sentencing

Moments before he was to be sentenced in connection with his 11th DWI, a Mission man suffered an apparent seizure that caused his case to be delayed. During a hearing Wednesday, state District Judge Juan R. Partida was scheduled to sentence Guillermo Garcia Jr. based on an agreement reached by prosecutors and his attorney.

