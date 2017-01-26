Fine arts charter school seeks to open Mission campus
Sometime this year Vanguard Academy, a fine arts charter school, is planning to open two new campuses, one each in Mission and Weslaco. That is if the school receives approval from the Texas Education Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 min
|pharts
|1,070
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec '16
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Idk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC