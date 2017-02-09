Deaths mount as river surges
Deaths and rescues on the Rio Grande have been increasing in the last month as water volume has strengthened the river current, putting anyone attempting to cross it in grave danger, according to officials. At least four bodies have been recovered so far this year from the Rio Grande, including one unidentified man last Wednesday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
