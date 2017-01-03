Deadline for entering Texas Citrus Fiesta parade looming

With a week left to file applications to participate in the 80th Annual Texas Citrus Festival parade the festival's director said the organization has received only about a third of the number of entrants as participated last year. Texas Citrus Fiesta Director Bibi Pena is urging entrants to file their applications as soon as possible to avoid a mad rush of entrants before the Jan. 13 filing deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.