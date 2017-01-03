Deadline for entering Texas Citrus Fiesta parade looming
With a week left to file applications to participate in the 80th Annual Texas Citrus Festival parade the festival's director said the organization has received only about a third of the number of entrants as participated last year. Texas Citrus Fiesta Director Bibi Pena is urging entrants to file their applications as soon as possible to avoid a mad rush of entrants before the Jan. 13 filing deadline.
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Sat
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec 26
|Idk
|2
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
