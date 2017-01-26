Convicted sex offender among LOC indictments
Three indictments against a 22-year-old city resident are among 12 that were returned by the Live Oak County Grand Jury when it met Jan. 4. Phillip Morin - also known as "Phillips Morin" - was reindicted in three separate cases. He is the subject of two indictments for deadly conduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|Jan 24
|santo
|2
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 20
|Wildchild
|4
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Jan 1
|SilverWings
|43
|Lost Pets New Years Eve
|Jan 1
|John
|1
|Ralph Soto !!!!
|Dec 27
|Usedtodatehim
|1
|Couples theater at RGV video ? (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Idk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC