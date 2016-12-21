UTRGV sends invoice to McAllen for $2 million
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley sent the City of McAllen an invoice for $2 million on Nov. 9, the day after the election, but the city commission has not yet acted on it. The description on the invoice, obtained by The Monitor , said this is per the memorandum of understanding between UTRGV and McAllen - funds for fiscal year 2016.
