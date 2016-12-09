Texas border officials seize more than 12,000 pounds of marijuana, totaling $7M, in a week
Texas border patrol officials seized more than 12,000 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $7 million in three operations over the course of one week. The biggest seizure was conducted about 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 on the Mexican side of Falcon Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Dec 19
|jay
|41
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Roxy lucio
|Dec 5
|Lupe
|2
|Mexican governor calls for Texas boycott; U.S. ...
|Dec 4
|Fed Up in North C...
|3
|We are with you': Mexican officials reassure th...
|Nov 27
|spytheweb
|3
|Rocks thrown at U.S. border agents
|Nov 26
|Elmer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC