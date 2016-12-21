Mission's annual Christmas tree lighting celebration happening tonight

Photographs with Santa, free drawings for bicycles and toys, folklorico groups, musical and choral performances are all on the agenda for the City of Mission's annual Christmas tree lighting celebration on Friday, Dec. 2. Mission Deputy City Manager Aida Lerma said arts and crafts; door prizes and mariachis will also be part of the celebration beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Leo Pena Pazita Park in Downtown Mission. The actual tree lighting will happen at 6 p.m. with festivities continuing until 10 p.m. Food vendors will also be on hand, she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.