Mission mail carrier charged with soliciting bribes
A Mission man has been arrested for allegedly using his position as a U.S. Postal Service employee to sell voter mailing lists to candidates in the La Joya Independent School District two years ago. Bond was set at $50,000 Thursday for Noe Olvera, 43, who was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Peter E. Ormsby in McAllen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Dec 19
|jay
|41
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Roxy lucio
|Dec 5
|Lupe
|2
|Mexican governor calls for Texas boycott; U.S. ...
|Dec 4
|Fed Up in North C...
|3
|We are with you': Mexican officials reassure th...
|Nov 27
|spytheweb
|3
|Rocks thrown at U.S. border agents
|Nov 26
|Elmer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC