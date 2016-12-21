Judge sentences ex-cop to 25 years in drug conspiracy case
Before a judge sentenced him to 25 years in federal prison, Hector "Jojo" Mendez was afforded one last chance to address the court for the record. In his last statement to the court, the former Mission cop and Drug Enforcement Administration task force member remained defiant against the government's allegations that he had conspired to stage a seizure of cocaine and then attempted to cover it up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Dec 19
|jay
|41
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Roxy lucio
|Dec 5
|Lupe
|2
|Mexican governor calls for Texas boycott; U.S. ...
|Dec 4
|Fed Up in North C...
|3
|We are with you': Mexican officials reassure th...
|Nov 27
|spytheweb
|3
|Rocks thrown at U.S. border agents
|Nov 26
|Elmer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC