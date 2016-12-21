Judge sentences ex-cop to 25 years in...

Judge sentences ex-cop to 25 years in drug conspiracy case

Wednesday Dec 21

Before a judge sentenced him to 25 years in federal prison, Hector "Jojo" Mendez was afforded one last chance to address the court for the record. In his last statement to the court, the former Mission cop and Drug Enforcement Administration task force member remained defiant against the government's allegations that he had conspired to stage a seizure of cocaine and then attempted to cover it up.

