Christmas can be challenging for kids...

Christmas can be challenging for kids in foster care

Saturday Dec 24

The 16-year-old girl's Christmas list was short; a car with gas, an iPhone to be able to call family and a husband. But what that short list tells is of a young lady who wants to be on the go, yearns to stay in touch with family and dreams of a loving, lasting future.

Mission, TX

