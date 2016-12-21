Mission man charged with wife's murder
A 58-year-old man wanted in connection with his wife's shooting death near Mission earlier this month was apprehended while attempting to flee to Mexico. Javier Sobrevilla Jr. went before a judge Monday afternoon where he was charged with one count of murder, a first-degree felony, and issued a $2 million bond, court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Dec 19
|jay
|41
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Roxy lucio
|Dec 5
|Lupe
|2
|Mexican governor calls for Texas boycott; U.S. ...
|Dec 4
|Fed Up in North C...
|3
|We are with you': Mexican officials reassure th...
|Nov 27
|spytheweb
|3
|Rocks thrown at U.S. border agents
|Nov 26
|Elmer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mission Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC