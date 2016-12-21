McAllen-Hidalgo and Anzalduas Bridges...

McAllen-Hidalgo and Anzalduas Bridges anticipate for holiday traffic

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Nov 24 Read more: TheMonitor.com

April 16,2014-Vehicular traffic snakes along the Anzalduas Bridge in Mission Wednesday April 16, 2014. Photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] MISSION, TX-April 16,2014-Vehicular traffic snakes along the Anzalduas Bridge in Mission Wednesday April 16, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mission Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mezzanine police beating Dec 19 Peppa23 1
the red door club (Mar '13) Dec 19 jay 41
Elsa Cantu Dec 15 Elsa Cantu 1
Roxy lucio Dec 5 Lupe 2
News Mexican governor calls for Texas boycott; U.S. ... Dec 4 Fed Up in North C... 3
News We are with you': Mexican officials reassure th... Nov 27 spytheweb 3
News Rocks thrown at U.S. border agents Nov 26 Elmer 5
See all Mission Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mission Forum Now

Mission Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mission Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Mission, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,405

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC