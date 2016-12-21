Mintsnot G. Asmar, 20, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; James L. Blekfeld, 70, of Blue Earth; Carlos Salinas Salinas, 47, of Mission, Texas; Julie A. Diekmann, 38, of Wells; Kyle G. Collette, 18, of Elmore; Alexandrea M. Hillman, 19, of Shakopee; Shannon E. Diss, 39, of Villa Grove, Ill.; Anthony B. Schepers, 31, of West St. Paul; Victor Erik J. Sundberg, 18, of Bricelyn; each fined $125. Laurie R. Skelly, 33, of Chicago, Ill.; Cassandra A. Goll, 21, of Rapid City, S.D.; Zachary D. Johnson, 23, of Wells; each fined $225.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.