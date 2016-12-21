Courts
Mintsnot G. Asmar, 20, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; James L. Blekfeld, 70, of Blue Earth; Carlos Salinas Salinas, 47, of Mission, Texas; Julie A. Diekmann, 38, of Wells; Kyle G. Collette, 18, of Elmore; Alexandrea M. Hillman, 19, of Shakopee; Shannon E. Diss, 39, of Villa Grove, Ill.; Anthony B. Schepers, 31, of West St. Paul; Victor Erik J. Sundberg, 18, of Bricelyn; each fined $125. Laurie R. Skelly, 33, of Chicago, Ill.; Cassandra A. Goll, 21, of Rapid City, S.D.; Zachary D. Johnson, 23, of Wells; each fined $225.
Mission Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mezzanine police beating
|Dec 19
|Peppa23
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Dec 19
|jay
|41
|Elsa Cantu
|Dec 15
|Elsa Cantu
|1
|Roxy lucio
|Dec 5
|Lupe
|2
|Mexican governor calls for Texas boycott; U.S. ...
|Dec 4
|Fed Up in North C...
|3
|We are with you': Mexican officials reassure th...
|Nov 27
|spytheweb
|3
|Rocks thrown at U.S. border agents
|Nov 26
|Elmer
|5
