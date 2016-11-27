A dainty picture of a butterfly netted $500 for Austin's Julie Shaw,...
A dainty picture of a butterfly netted $500 for Austin's Julie Shaw, who says she will buy another camera lens for herself, or maybe a camera for her husband with her winnings. "Juniper Hairstreak on Milkweed," by Julie Shaw, 2016 Rio Grande Prix winner of the North American Butterfly Photo Contest.
