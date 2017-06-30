Ward County Commissioners mulling flood insurance opt-out proposal
FEMA will roll out updated flood risk maps later this year, meaning more residents across the Souris River basin will soon have to get flood insurance. Ward County Commissioners are debating a proposal that could help some residents opt out, but the plan still has many hurdles to climb.
