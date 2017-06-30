Teen to serve four months in shot fir...

Teen to serve four months in shot fired case

A 19-year-old Minot man will serve four months in prison for firing a shot in an occupied northeast Minot apartment building on March 19 when he thought he was fleeing a man he had come there intending to fight. The defense had asked if Hayes could report to the jail to begin serving his sentence on Monday to give him time to make prior arrangements.

Minot, ND

