Minot marks Independence Day with Roosevelt Park festival
"As a member of the United States military for over 26 years, I've never experienced the support as I have witnessed in this city and this state. The members of Minot Air Force Base are fortunate to have Minot citizens' constant support," said Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates and Pain meds Available
|Jun 18
|pain
|1
|Gay sc names? (Nov '14)
|Jun '17
|fun
|6
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC