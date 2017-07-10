McDonald named new publisher at Minot Daily News
McDonald comes to the Minot Daily News from the Daily Press in Escanaba, Mich., an Ogden Publishing Corporation newspaper, where he has been publisher for the past eight years. He has been in the newspaper business for 21 years.
