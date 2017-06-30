Marketplace Foods honors veterans

Marketplace Foods honors veterans

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Submitted Photo Marketplace Foods in Minot honored veterans last week, thanking them by offering a free cupcake to veterans at all four locations, North Hill and Arrowhead on Thursday and South Broadway and the main store Friday, all from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It was no small undertaking. At the South Broadway location , cake decorator Milli Wright, for example, produced 364 cupcakes using 35 pounds of frosting over 2 1/2 hours of prep time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates and Pain meds Available Jun 18 pain 1
Gay sc names? (Nov '14) Jun '17 fun 6
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Volcano
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,219 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC