Marketplace Foods honors veterans

Submitted Photo Marketplace Foods in Minot honored veterans last week, thanking them by offering a free cupcake to veterans at all four locations, North Hill and Arrowhead on Thursday and South Broadway and the main store Friday, all from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It was no small undertaking. At the South Broadway location , cake decorator Milli Wright, for example, produced 364 cupcakes using 35 pounds of frosting over 2 1/2 hours of prep time.

