Man pleads not guilty to child porn offenses

A 29-year-old Minot man pleaded not guilty Friday to child porn offenses including uploading child pornography to Pinterest, an online content sharing board, in June 2016. Nich-olas Rue Piper is charged with a Class A felony for allegedly uploading the child porn and making it available for others to see on Pinterest, and a Class C felony for possession of child porn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.