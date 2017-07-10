Contractors making the most of good weather
Whether it be Minot streets such as Burdick Expressway and the Broadway Viaduct, downtown upgrades or work on the new jail, things are getting built in town - work is getting done. County commissioners were informed Thursday that construction on the new Ward County Jail expansion is 80 percent complete, with full completion expected in early November.
