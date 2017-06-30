CHS SunPrairie donates to food pantries

CHS SunPrairie donates to food pantries

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Submitteda SPhoto Volunteers with the Bowbells food pantry hold the symbolic check for $6,100 received through the CHS Harvest for Hunger campaign. The pantry was one of 10 in the region receiving assistance through the efforts of CHS SunPrairie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates and Pain meds Available Jun 18 pain 1
Gay sc names? (Nov '14) Jun '17 fun 6
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,449 • Total comments across all topics: 282,244,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC