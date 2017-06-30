CHS SunPrairie donates to food pantries
Submitteda SPhoto Volunteers with the Bowbells food pantry hold the symbolic check for $6,100 received through the CHS Harvest for Hunger campaign. The pantry was one of 10 in the region receiving assistance through the efforts of CHS SunPrairie.
