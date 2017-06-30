Brass magic from Minot resident
Described as one of the best in the Midwest, Paul Murray is an award-winning trombonist from Minot, who will give a solo performance with the Minot City Band Tuesday during the Fourth of July Festival at Roosevelt Park. See festival schedule on Page B3.
