Bail bond review is a conversation worth having
Elsewhere in today's Minot Daily News, you can read an interesting look at the perspective of some defense attorneys on the state of bail bond in our local courts. In essence, some feel that the bail procedure often leads, effectively, to debtors' prison - creating an unobtainable standard for even those charged with relatively minor charges, or facing a weak cases against them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates and Pain meds Available
|Jun 18
|pain
|1
|Gay sc names? (Nov '14)
|Jun '17
|fun
|6
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC