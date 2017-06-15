Woman sentenced for driving high with child
A 26-year-old Minot woman will serve 30 days in jail for driving while high on meth with her 5-year-old daughter in the car on March 7. Sydney Brooks Pearcy pleaded guilty Wednesday in district court in Minot to driving under the influence of drugs while accompanied by a minor and possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors. Judge Stacy Louser sentenced her to 30 days in jail for the DUI charge, with five days credit for time already served.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay sc names? (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|fun
|6
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC