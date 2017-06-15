Woman sentenced for driving high with...

Woman sentenced for driving high with child

A 26-year-old Minot woman will serve 30 days in jail for driving while high on meth with her 5-year-old daughter in the car on March 7. Sydney Brooks Pearcy pleaded guilty Wednesday in district court in Minot to driving under the influence of drugs while accompanied by a minor and possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors. Judge Stacy Louser sentenced her to 30 days in jail for the DUI charge, with five days credit for time already served.

