Woman charged with child endangerment
A 26-year-old Minot woman is charged with Class C felony child endangerment for allegedly exposing her 5-year-old daughter to methamphetamine. Sydney Brooks Pearcy was sentenced to 30 days in jail earlier this month for driving while high on meth with her daughter unrestrained in the car on March 7. The DUI with a minor in the car is a Class A misdemeanor.
