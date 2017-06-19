Wizardry in the Magic City
Submitted Photo Chanda Parkinson, left, portrays "Glinda" while Maren Livingston plays "Dorothy" in the Minot State Summer Theatre production of the "Wizard of Oz," starting Tuesday and playing through July 3 at the MSU Amphitheater. Charming characters matched with musical classics are coming to the Minot State University Amphitheater Tuesday through July 3, as Minot Summer Theatre presents "The last time the Wizard of Oz was played on the MSU Summer Theatre stage was in 1993, and I think it's exciting that the person who played 'Dorothy' then, is now playing 'Glinda,'" 'Dorothy' is learning about the importance of family, the importance of being with the people she loves and who loves her.
