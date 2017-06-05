Victim of Ruthville crash identified ...

Victim of Ruthville crash identified as Air Force Staff Sergeant

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim of last Friday's motorcycle crash north of Minot as 27-year-old Torrell Carter, a staff sergeant at Minot Air Force Base. The state patrol said that 57-year-old Thomas Leier was headed eastbound on County Road 10 shortly after 3 p.m. when he failed to yield to Carter's southbound motorcycle on Highway 83 and struck him.

