Victim of Ruthville crash identified as Air Force Staff Sergeant

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim of last Friday's motorcycle crash north of Minot as 27-year-old Torrell Carter, a staff sergeant at Minot Air Force Base. The state patrol said that 57-year-old Thomas Leier was headed eastbound on County Road 10 shortly after 3 p.m. when he failed to yield to Carter's southbound motorcycle on Highway 83 and struck him.

