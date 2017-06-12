Twists and turns on way to trial
File Photo Trinity Health, whose holdings include the downtown hospital shown, continues to defend itself in court against a ManorCare lawsuit over a hepatitis C outbreak. Allegations of collusion, a Supreme Court appeal and the addition of a fraud/deceit claim against Trinity Health by ManorCare Health Services have kept the case active in North Central District Court over the past few months.
