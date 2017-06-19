Training day in Minot

Training day in Minot

Jill Schramm/MDN A sanitation worker runs a new Minot garbage truck through a practice course at an industrial park in east Minot Wednesday. Taking a new automated garbage truck through a practice course Wednesday, Minot city sanitation worker Shawn Danielson said he feels ready for rollout of updated collection service July 17. The city's santitation crew has been rehearsing during their free time to hone their skills with righthand-side steering, computer monitors and joysticks aboard the three automated trucks that recently arrived.

