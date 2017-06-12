There's no place like home
Submitted Photo Tim and Deanna Reiten celebrate 16 years of marriage by moving to Minot. Tim, an accomplished journalist and revolutinary president of Reiten Television, is retired and enjoys life in his hometown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates and Pain meds Available
|13 hr
|pain
|1
|Gay sc names? (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|fun
|6
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC