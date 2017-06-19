Taxpayers better be prepared for the pinch
Word this week that Ward County and Minot will be looking to property taxes to fund about $601,000 of an emergency 911 system that phone taxes aren't expected to cover should come as little surprise to taxpayers paying attention to what is happening at all levels of government. Furthermore, every resident should prepare for more such news.
