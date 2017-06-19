Stanley man charged with reckless driving

A 22-year-old Stanley man is accused of injuring himself and another man while driving recklessly and fleeing from law enforcement on May 12. Nicholus Avery Houchin made an initial appearance in district court in Stanley on two Class A misdemeanor charges of aggravated reckless driving and fleeing a police officer. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Houchin was driving his yellow dirt bike around town that evening.

