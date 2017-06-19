Stanley man charged with reckless dri...

Stanley man charged with reckless driving

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

A 22-year-old Stanley man is accused of injuring himself and another man while driving recklessly and fleeing from law enforcement on May 12. Nicholus Avery Houchin made an initial appearance in district court in Stanley on two Class A misdemeanor charges of aggravated reckless driving and fleeing a police officer. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Houchin was driving his yellow dirt bike around town that evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates and Pain meds Available Jun 18 pain 1
Gay sc names? (Nov '14) Jun 3 fun 6
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 790
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC