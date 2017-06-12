South African man charged after fight at rodeo grounds
A 22-year-old South African national is charged with aggravated assault after a brawl at the White Earth rodeo grounds on Sunday. Stefanus Daniel Petrus Hamman, whose address is given as Stanley, made an initial appearance in North Central District Court via interactive television from the Mountrail County Jail.
